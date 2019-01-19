WATCH: Weston singer Harrisen Larner-Main absolutely smashed it on The Voice

Harrisen Larner-Main wowed the crowd and judges on The Voice on Saturday.

A Weston singer is a step closer to realising his dream after a stunning performance which aired on national television at the weekend.

Jennifer Hudson also turned her chair for Harrisen, while former Black Eyed Peas star Will.I.Am dubbed the 25-year-old the 'Westside Superman' after mishearing Weston-super-Mare, sparking a trend on social media.

Harrisen Larner-Main enjoyed ‘one of the happiest moments’ of his life, making it through to the next round of ITV’s singing competition The Voice – and he is now honing his craft under the tutelage of chart-topper Olly Murs.

The long-haired performer, who for a decade has been a popular attraction on the town’s live music scene, overcame ‘insane’ nerves to wow the crowd and a panel of superstar judges in a pre-recorded show which was broadcast on Saturday.

The 25-year-old’s rendition of John Hiatt’s Have A Little Faith In Me struck a chord in particular with Murs and singing powerhouse Jennifer Hudson, who both turned their chairs in the blind audition – meaning Harrisen was through to the next stage of the competition and he could choose one as his coach.

Harrisen told the Mercury it was a moment he will never forget, and he hopes it is a springboard to bigger and better things.

He said: “My heart was bursting. It was one of the happiest moments of my life, because it felt like someone was starting to listen to me.

“I have been trying to do this for so long.

“I have been gigging for nearly 12 years. I don’t get nervous when performing because I enjoy it.

“For this, though, I was insanely nervous. The whole of the UK was watching.”

Harrisen chose Olly Murs to be his coach after some glowing feedback.

Harrisen could feel his performance was being well received by the crowd, but for a moment he was unaware of what he had achieved.

“I didn’t hear Olly and Jennifer press their buttons,” he said.

“I was in the zone, I go into my own little place when I’m singing, but then I looked up and they had turned around.

“I looked at my family and they went nuts, jumping up and down. It was very special.

“When the judges were talking to me, my face was beaming and I couldn’t take it in. It was an overwhelming emotional moment.

“If I could bottle that feeling and have a sip every time I feel down that would be OK.”

Knowing he had made it to the next stage, Harrisen’s loved ones held a viewing party at Vinnies, in West Street, where he performed a celebratory gig after the show.

His phone has been going off ‘non-stop’ ever since it aired, and he has begun working with Murs ahead of the next stage which will be broadcast in April.



Harrisen added: “I would have picked Olly even if I got four turns.

“He’s so current and he’s a fun guy to be around. I think he will really benefit me.”