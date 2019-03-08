THE VOICE: Weston singer Harrisen Larner-Main’s battle on ITV1 tonight

Weston-super-Mare’s Harrisen Larner-Main will appear in the next round of ITV’s singing contest The Voice tonight (Saturday), as he battles to move closer to achieving his dream.

Harrisen, who regularly showcases his skills on Weston’s live music circuit, delivered a stunning performance in the show’s blind auditions which aired in January.

His rendition of John Hiatt’s Have A Little Faith In Me wowed the crowd and the panel of judges, with chart-topping superstar Olly Murs turning his chair and choosing him to be on his team.

Harrisen told the Mercury it was ‘one of the happiest moments’ of his life.

After months of practice and preparation, the Harrisen’s performance in the second round of the competition – the battles – airs tonight, with the 25-year-old pitted against another competitor from Murs’ team in a duet and only one can make the next round.

Ahead of the broadcast, Harrisen visited his old schools – Mendip Green Primary School and Worle Community School – to perform for students.

You can see how Harrisen gets on at 8pm on ITV1.