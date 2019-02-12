Advanced search

Weston-super-Mare High Street store supports homeless outreach project

PUBLISHED: 16:28 25 February 2019

Mountain Warehouse hand donations to homeless.

An outdoor retailer has donated essential supplies to a homeless outreach project run by a youth group.

Mountain Warehouse, based in Weston’s High Street, has donated a wide range of products to the Eagles Non-Profit, who have just launched their new project in Weston – the Eagles Homeless Outreach.

Multiple coats, trousers and other essential items were donated to the group, who have since distributed them to people living on the streets.

The Eagles has been working closely with Feed The Homeless Weston to ensure the items were donated to people most in need.

The outreach programme has plans to spread across the South West, teaming up with organisations such as Winter Warmth and Somewhere To Go.

Programme leader, Josh Bell, said: “We’d like to thank Mountain Warehouse for their kind donation and support of our project.”

