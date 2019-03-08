Advanced search

Weston’s SeaQuarium to close

PUBLISHED: 16:00 14 March 2019

Weston's SeaQuarium will close with immediate effect. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Weston-super-Mare’s SeaQuarium is closing for good due to ongoing financial difficulties.

SeaQuarium LLC, which owns the attraction, has confirmed closure is the ‘only option’ but said it had been a difficult decision to take due to the loss of local jobs.

The attraction in Marine Parade has been closed since early February after the owner announced it was struggling financially.

Eight staff are currently going through a redundancy consultation.

Bob Kilby, a director of the business, said: “Due to challenging financial outlook we can confirm that we have taken the hugely difficult decision to close SeaQuarium Weston with immediate effect.

“We have loved welcoming thousands of people and families over the years but sadly our financial position means that closure is our only option.

“Unfortunately the closure means the loss of eight jobs and we recognise it has been an unsettling time for those involved.

“As a responsible employer we are committed to working closely with all eight members of the team to identify other potential employment opportunities.”

The aquarium employs three full-time members of staff and five seasonal employees.

Mr Kilby added: “SeaQuarium Weston has many wonderful species of marine, tropical and freshwater fish.

“Their welfare is of huge importance and we are working hard to get them rehomed as safely as possible over the coming weeks and months.”

Mr Kilby confirmed staff will remain in their positions for another three months to care for the fish and to help oversee their safe transportation to other aquariums.

“Some of the fish will be taken to SeaQuarium’s sister venue in Rhyl, North Wales.”

