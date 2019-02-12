Weston Sand Sculpture Festival theme for 2019 revealed

Five thousands tonnes of sand will be sculpted into artistic creations for the Weston Sand Sculpture Festival as the theme for this year is announced.

The 14th edition will focus on the theme ‘What If?’ where more than a dozen talented artists from around the world will look to answer some of the public’s head-scratching and hair-raising questions.

The organisers of the festival, which is held on Weston seafront between the Grand Pier and SeaQuarium, said they started 2019 with many questions and uncertain ideas.

Organiser Nicola Wood said: “This year we are taking your questions and turning them into an answer we can all enjoy on one level or another.

“Of course we will be having a pop at Brexit and climate change but we will maintain our fun and quirky style with some light-hearted fun for all the family.”

Sculptures can be anything from ‘what if buildings were made of jelly?’ to ‘what if you dinosaurs returned?’

Every sculpture will address a different question, from the obvious to the more obscure in the past, present and future.

Event organisers hope to open the minds and imaginations of the festival’s visitors.

Team Orange is inviting people to pose their burning questions to sculptors on its Facebook and Twitter, with some possibly being transformed into sand masterpieces.

Co-organiser Alec Messchaert added: “We have 17 world-class artists from 10 different countries sketching away with ideas and they are looking great.”

The competition section of the festival will return again for the fourth year in a row, where 10 world-renowned artists will go head-to-head to create a masterpiece in-keeping with the theme in a bid to win £1,000.

Last year’s theme celebrated the 250th anniversary of the circus with clowns, animals and a rocket man.

The festival also gave a nod to the father of circus, P T Barnum and some of the more controversial sides of the art form.

The festival will open on April 19 (Good Friday) and people will be able to visit until the end of September from 10am-6pm.

Tickets, priced £3-10, are available on the door and includes a free programme and chip for the competition zone.