Weston scouts group celebrates landmark anniversary

The 1st Ashcombe Scout Group has celebrated its 110th anniversary.Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A Weston scout unit has celebrated its 110th anniversary.

The 1st Ashcombe Scout Group enjoyed its landmark occasion with a party at the United Reform Church in Weston.

The unit was registered by CT Wright in town in 1909 and now the group is looking for volunteers to help keep it running in 2020.

Ashcombe scouts offers young people between the ages of 10-and-a-half to 14 years old the opportunity to explore the wilderness at summer camp, as well as learn emergency aid and survival skills throughout the year.

The group is also known for its pedal car racing at Weston seafront, which took place in the 1950s-80s.

Scout leaders at the group, Duncan Biddulph, said: "I've been involved with the unit for nearly 15 years now and it's very rewarding.

"The youngsters love going out doing activities in the area and I love my voluntary role with the group."

Duncan says scouting teaches young people about team work and confidence alongside the chance to try new activities and gain skills for life.

There are also beavers groups, which teach children aged six-eight, as well as cubs, which youngsters from aged eight up to 10-and-a-half can join.

Explorers are also encouraged to sign-up in the area through the Scouts Axe District umbrella who are aged between 14-18.

Duncan continued: "There are around 10 scout groups in Weston and we have up to 75 young people and 12 volunteer adult leaders at 1st Ashcombe Scout Group.

"Most units have a waiting list for spaces to become free and available, but we have spaces in both our cub and scout sections.

"Some groups are more successful than others, but all groups go through stages and cycles over the years.

"We are currently looking for additional leaders and people who can help with the group behind the scenes on our management committee.

"We meet three nights a week, most weeks and weekends, and if people can give between two and ten hours a month, that would be great."

The scouts group meets at its base in Totterdown Road on Monday evenings.

For more information, log on to www.axescouts.org.uk