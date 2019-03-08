Seafront obstacle course cancelled due to 'operational challenges'

The event was due to take place on Weston seafront. Picture: Ruth Mountstephens (c) copyright newzulu.com

A new event which was set to hit Weston's seafront this autumn has had to be cancelled due to 'operational challenges'.

Extreme Amphibirun was set to see people aged 16 and over tackle a obstacle course in a test of fitness, courage, determination and teamwork.

The 10km course had 25 obstacles, including entering the water. There was also due to be a mini 2km court for people aged eight to 15 years old.

However, it was not meant to be, after organisers said they were 'deeply saddened' to cancel the event, which was due to be held on September 21-22.

They said: "Certain operational challenges mean we are unable to run a safe and enjoyable event meeting the standards we set out to provide.

"Our team, ambassadors, partners and suppliers have worked extremely hard in the past 12 months putting in every effort to present you with a unique obstacle course racing event."