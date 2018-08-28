Advanced search

Weston-super-Mare seafront road to close next week

PUBLISHED: 13:12 08 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:12 08 February 2019

Road closed. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Road closed. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

Weston’s seafront will play host to a one-day private event next week.

Safety equipment will be tested along a stretch of the coastal route between Royal Sands and Carlton Street on Wednesday.

The road will be closed by North Somerset Council from 7.30pm on Tuesday until 7.30am on February 14.

Pedestrians will still be able to access these areas, apart from the promenade between Royal Sands and the SeaQuarium from 2-10pm on the day of the event.

The organisers needed a length of road to carry out vehicle and equipment demonstrations and the seafront fitted their brief.

There will be several signs in place and staff on hand to help.

The Bay Café at the Tropicana and the refreshment kiosk opposite the junction with Clifton Road will be closed all day.

At 7.30pm on Wednesday, the lights along Marine Parade will be turned off for the demonstrations.

