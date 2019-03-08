Weston antiques shop to feature in BBC One programme
PUBLISHED: 08:00 12 October 2019
Make Me A Dealer
A Weston emporium brimming with antiques will be in an episode of BBC One's Make Me A Dealer this month.
The show features shop Just Stuff, in The Centre, and the programme is due to air on October 24.
Make Me A Dealer follows two contestants who vie to win the most cash by selling their antiques bought from auction rooms across the country, which is hosted by Paul Martin.
Production crews visited the Weston store on July 9 to film for the show, which features owner of Just Stuff, Adrian Apps.
The shop sells a variety of collectables, from stuffed toys and Victorian glassware to impressive candelabras and classic paintings.
Store owner Adrian said: "The BBC were filming at Just Stuff for two to three hours on the day in July.
"I was so nervous that the camera crew had to retake the same scene a few times.
"We eventually had to shut the store to customers, because it become so busy in the end.
"A seller on the show, Jon Webster, came in to offer me a Chinese ginger jar and three puppets to buy, I can't reveal any more details about what happened, otherwise it would spoil the programme.
"I'm a retired carpenter by trade, and two years ago, in March 2017, I was so interested in going to auctions that my wife and I decided to buy an antiques shop.
"We filled the store up with merchandise and never looked back. It's been great fun to run Just Stuff in Weston."
Jon said: "I got a call from the BBC about going on Make Me A Dealer, they also rang one of my friends to ask him, but, sadly, he didn't get through.
"The programme's a mix between BBC shows Antiques Roadshow and Bargain Hunt, and we bought some of our items to sell on the show at Clevedon Salerooms.
"I had a lovely day at the auction house, and I got very lucky - I bought things no one else seemed to be going for.
"We were told by the BBC we had two weeks to sell what we had bought.
"People see these programmes on the TV all the time, but when you know everything which goes on behind the scenes, it's very different.
"Adrian and his wife are great people, and he has a lovely shop in Weston."
Make Me A Dealer will air on BBC One on October 24 at 3.45pm.