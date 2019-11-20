Weston singers perform with G4 on Christmas tour

Pauline Quirke Academy of performing arts rehearsing for their latest show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Budding stars from a performing arts school in Weston-super-Mare sang with vocal quartet G4 at a concert in Wells Cathedral.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Pauline Quirke Academy of performing arts rehearsing for their latest show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Pauline Quirke Academy of performing arts rehearsing for their latest show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Students from Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts (PQA) were invited to perform with the multi-platinum selling group as part of their Christmas tour.

More: New performing arts academy for Weston-super-Mare.

Pauline Quirke Academy of performing arts rehearsing for their latest show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Pauline Quirke Academy of performing arts rehearsing for their latest show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

G4, who finished second on ITV's The X Factor in 2004, are visiting more than 20 cathedrals around the country this November and December.

Weston singers joined quartet for festive numbers including O Holy Night, Silent Night and Walking in the Air. They also performed two of their own songs, Sleigh Ride and Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.

Lydia MacRitchie, principal at PQA Weston, said: "We are delighted that our students have been asked to perform alongside G4 at Wells Cathedral.

"It was a privilege to perform at such a magnificent cathedral and to accompany the amazing quartet, G4.

Pauline Quirke Academy of performing arts rehearsing for their latest show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Pauline Quirke Academy of performing arts rehearsing for their latest show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

"It was a truly memorable evening."