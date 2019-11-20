Advanced search

Weston singers perform with G4 on Christmas tour

PUBLISHED: 09:00 21 November 2019

Pauline Quirke Academy of performing arts rehearsing for their latest show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Pauline Quirke Academy of performing arts rehearsing for their latest show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Budding stars from a performing arts school in Weston-super-Mare sang with vocal quartet G4 at a concert in Wells Cathedral.

Pauline Quirke Academy of performing arts rehearsing for their latest show. Picture: MARK ATHERTONPauline Quirke Academy of performing arts rehearsing for their latest show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Students from Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts (PQA) were invited to perform with the multi-platinum selling group as part of their Christmas tour.

More: New performing arts academy for Weston-super-Mare.

Pauline Quirke Academy of performing arts rehearsing for their latest show. Picture: MARK ATHERTONPauline Quirke Academy of performing arts rehearsing for their latest show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

G4, who finished second on ITV's The X Factor in 2004, are visiting more than 20 cathedrals around the country this November and December.

Weston singers joined quartet for festive numbers including O Holy Night, Silent Night and Walking in the Air. They also performed two of their own songs, Sleigh Ride and Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.

Lydia MacRitchie, principal at PQA Weston, said: "We are delighted that our students have been asked to perform alongside G4 at Wells Cathedral.

"It was a privilege to perform at such a magnificent cathedral and to accompany the amazing quartet, G4.

Pauline Quirke Academy of performing arts rehearsing for their latest show. Picture: MARK ATHERTONPauline Quirke Academy of performing arts rehearsing for their latest show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

"It was a truly memorable evening."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Firefighters find cannabis plants in house fire as Milton Road remains closed

Crews are tackling a fire in Bathurst Road. Picture: Vicky Angear

New Miss Millie’s takeaway to open in Weston?

Old Britannia Building Society and Bristol and West building. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Huge music festival played by Stormzy and Lily Allen set to relocate to North Somerset

‘Ashton Court Mansion, Bristol’ © Anguskirk, Flickr

Indicative Banwell bypass route revealed as villagers tell of ‘delight’

The indicative route of the Banwell bypass in North Somerset Council's Local Plan. Picture: Google

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Most Read

Firefighters find cannabis plants in house fire as Milton Road remains closed

Crews are tackling a fire in Bathurst Road. Picture: Vicky Angear

New Miss Millie’s takeaway to open in Weston?

Old Britannia Building Society and Bristol and West building. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Huge music festival played by Stormzy and Lily Allen set to relocate to North Somerset

‘Ashton Court Mansion, Bristol’ © Anguskirk, Flickr

Indicative Banwell bypass route revealed as villagers tell of ‘delight’

The indicative route of the Banwell bypass in North Somerset Council's Local Plan. Picture: Google

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston to celebrate Christmas light switch-on

Weston Christmas lights.

Irish singer to perform in Wick St Lawrence

Wexford Carols cover art

The Killers to play in Bristol

The Killers will perform at Ashton Gate next year. Picture: Live Nation

Hospital visiting hours cut after virus outbreak

Norovirus can cause hospital wards to close. Picture: Mark Atherton

Crews tackle chimney fire in Brent Knoll

Crews from Burnham Fire Station putting out a chimney fire in Brent Knoll.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists