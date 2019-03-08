Funeral for Weston hotelier to be held next week

John Smith was behind the historic Weston-super-Mare Smiths Hotel. Family

A Weston hotelier has died at the age of 89.

John Smith founded Smiths Hotel on the seafront and was a key player in the town's tourism sector.

His family said: "He moved to Weston with his parents when they were bombed out of London and their bakery businesses.

"After his national service was complete, he represented his squadron and competed at distant shooting at Bisley Shooting Ground, winning numerous medals and placards, notably best distant shot in the army 1948-49. He also trained in Switzerland before joining the new family enterprise the Mentone Hotel on the seafront at Weston with his new bride Umberta.

"John made Smiths Hotel what it is today."

Mr Smith, who died on July 15, was also at one time president of the Hotels & Restaurant Association.

His funeral will take place at Weston Crematorium on Monday at 12.30pm. The family has asked for donations to Cancer Research UK to be made through The Elms Funeral Directors.