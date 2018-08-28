Advanced search

‘Heavy snow’ expected to fall today

PUBLISHED: 10:48 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:56 31 January 2019

Could we see another dusting of snow, as pictured here in 2013? Picture: Laura Cutmore

Could we see another dusting of snow, as pictured here in 2013? Picture: Laura Cutmore

‘Heavy snow’ is likely to fall in the South West this afternoon (today), according to the Met Office.

It has increased the severity of today’s weather warning for large parts of North Somerset and Somerset.

Coastal areas may escape the worst of the snow, according to forecasters, but key transport routes may be significantly affected.

Weston-super-Mare is under a yellow weather warning – the least serious – but large stretches of the A370 and A38 are under an amber warning.

Highways England’s head of service delivery in the South West, Chris Regan, said: “Gritters are out treating our routes around the clock but it is still important to drive to the conditions when snow is forecast.

“If you need to travel in the afternoon, make sure you keep your distance and reduce your speed because, even in conditions that seem normal and the snow is not settling, it can be slippery if ice patches have formed, or where fresh salt has not been worked into the carriageway.

“Drivers should plan their journeys, monitor weather reports and pack a snow kit of blankets, food, water and a shovel if they really need to travel.

“We would however encourage drivers across the region to think about how they might return home this afternoon before the snow affects their journey.”

North Somerset Council has deployed teams in recent days to grit its roads as temperatures plummet well below freezing.

The weather warning is in force from noon to 9pm.

Nicola Maxey, from the Met Office, said: “With snow in the forecast it’s a good idea to keep an eye on the latest Met Office forecast and warnings for your area to ensure you’re up to date with the latest situation.

“You can do this by checking the Met Office website for the daily forecast or our warnings page, or you could download our weather app which will ensure you can keep up to date while you are out and about.

“With the latest weather information for your area you will be able better prepare for what is in store and plan your activities accordingly.”

Large parts of the country have already experienced snow, with disruption at Liverpool and Manchester airports causing travel misery yesterday (Wednesday).

