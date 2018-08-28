Gallery
PICTURES: Snow hits Weston-super-Mare
PUBLISHED: 09:36 01 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:19 01 February 2019
Clare Kingsbury-Bell
Snow has covered parts of Weston and the surrounding areas this morning (Friday).
Beach huts on Weston seafront. Picture: Henry Woodsford
Schools and roads have closed, while Bristol Airport has cancelled flights.
SNOW NEWS: Schools closed and flights grounded after overnight snowstorm.
If you have any pictures of Weston in a blanket of snow, upload them to our iWitness24 site or tweet us @WsMercury
Royal Sands. Picture: Henry Woodsford
Snow in Worle. Picture: Bev Parker
Views from Weston seafront. Picture: Henry Woodsford
Locking Parklands. Picture: Chris Davies
Royal Sands. Picture: Henry Woodsford
Clarence Park. Picture: Henry Woodsford
This dog has dressed appropriately for the weather. Picture: Bev Parker
Ellenborough Park. Picture: Henry Woodsford
Ellenborough Park. Picture: Henry Woodsford
Flights from Bristol Airport have been disrupted by the snow. Picture: Bristol Airport
View to Brean Down. Picture: Henry Woodsford
Ellenborough Park. Picture: Henry Woodsford
Ellenborough Park. Picture: Henry Woodsford
Ellenborough Park. Picture: Henry Woodsford
Ashcombe Park. Picture: Clare Kingsbury-Bell
Clarence Park. Picture: Henry Woodsford
Ellenborough Park. Picture: Henry Woodsford
Royal Sands. Picture: Henry Woodsford
Bowling green at Clarence Park. Picture: Henry Woodsford
Ellenborough Park. Picture: Henry Woodsford
Clarence Park. Picture: Henry Woodsford
Grove Park. Picture: Tom Wright
Clarence Park. Picture: Henry Woodsford
Eastfield Gardens. Picture: Alice Rossiter
Weston snow. Picture: Alison Jane
Beach huts on Weston seafront. Picture: Henry Woodsford
Enough snow has fallen in Yatton for early risers to create a snowman. Picture: Belinda Eggington.
Clarence Park. Picture: Henry Woodsford
Clarence Park. Picture: Henry Woodsford
Bowling green at Clarence Park. Picture: Henry Woodsford
Ellenborough Park. Picture: Henry Woodsford
Snow in Weston. Picture: Carrie Anne
Grove Park. Picture: Tom Wright
Clarence Park. Picture: Henry Woodsford
Clarence Park. Picture: Henry Woodsford
Eastfield Gardens. Picture: Alice Rossiter
Ashcombe Park. Picture: Clare Kingsbury-Bell