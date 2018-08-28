Gallery

PICTURES: Snow hits Weston-super-Mare

Jake and Harry in Ashcombe Park. Picture: Clare Kingsbury-Bell Clare Kingsbury-Bell

Snow has covered parts of Weston and the surrounding areas this morning (Friday).

Beach huts on Weston seafront. Picture: Henry Woodsford Beach huts on Weston seafront. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Schools and roads have closed, while Bristol Airport has cancelled flights.

SNOW NEWS: Schools closed and flights grounded after overnight snowstorm.

If you have any pictures of Weston in a blanket of snow, upload them to our iWitness24 site or tweet us @WsMercury

Royal Sands. Picture: Henry Woodsford Royal Sands. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Snow in Worle. Picture: Bev Parker Snow in Worle. Picture: Bev Parker

Views from Weston seafront. Picture: Henry Woodsford Views from Weston seafront. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Locking Parklands. Picture: Chris Davies Locking Parklands. Picture: Chris Davies

Royal Sands. Picture: Henry Woodsford Royal Sands. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Clarence Park. Picture: Henry Woodsford Clarence Park. Picture: Henry Woodsford

This dog has dressed appropriately for the weather. Picture: Bev Parker This dog has dressed appropriately for the weather. Picture: Bev Parker

Ellenborough Park. Picture: Henry Woodsford Ellenborough Park. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Ellenborough Park. Picture: Henry Woodsford Ellenborough Park. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Flights from Bristol Airport have been disrupted by the snow. Picture: Bristol Airport Flights from Bristol Airport have been disrupted by the snow. Picture: Bristol Airport

View to Brean Down. Picture: Henry Woodsford View to Brean Down. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Ellenborough Park. Picture: Henry Woodsford Ellenborough Park. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Ellenborough Park. Picture: Henry Woodsford Ellenborough Park. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Ellenborough Park. Picture: Henry Woodsford Ellenborough Park. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Ashcombe Park. Picture: Clare Kingsbury-Bell Ashcombe Park. Picture: Clare Kingsbury-Bell

Clarence Park. Picture: Henry Woodsford Clarence Park. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Ellenborough Park. Picture: Henry Woodsford Ellenborough Park. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Royal Sands. Picture: Henry Woodsford Royal Sands. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Bowling green at Clarence Park. Picture: Henry Woodsford Bowling green at Clarence Park. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Ellenborough Park. Picture: Henry Woodsford Ellenborough Park. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Clarence Park. Picture: Henry Woodsford Clarence Park. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Grove Park. Picture: Tom Wright Grove Park. Picture: Tom Wright

Clarence Park. Picture: Henry Woodsford Clarence Park. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Eastfield Gardens. Picture: Alice Rossiter Eastfield Gardens. Picture: Alice Rossiter

Weston snow. Picture: Alison Jane Weston snow. Picture: Alison Jane

Beach huts on Weston seafront. Picture: Henry Woodsford Beach huts on Weston seafront. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Enough snow has fallen in Yatton for early risers to create a snowman. Picture: Belinda Eggington. Enough snow has fallen in Yatton for early risers to create a snowman. Picture: Belinda Eggington.

Clarence Park. Picture: Henry Woodsford Clarence Park. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Clarence Park. Picture: Henry Woodsford Clarence Park. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Bowling green at Clarence Park. Picture: Henry Woodsford Bowling green at Clarence Park. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Ellenborough Park. Picture: Henry Woodsford Ellenborough Park. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Snow in Weston. Picture: Carrie Anne Snow in Weston. Picture: Carrie Anne

Grove Park. Picture: Tom Wright Grove Park. Picture: Tom Wright

Clarence Park. Picture: Henry Woodsford Clarence Park. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Clarence Park. Picture: Henry Woodsford Clarence Park. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Eastfield Gardens. Picture: Alice Rossiter Eastfield Gardens. Picture: Alice Rossiter