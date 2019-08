Severe delays on M5 after stalled car blocks lane

Severe delays are being experienced on the M5 this afternoon.Picture: Traffic England Traffic England

A stalled car, which closed a lane on the M5 earlier today (Saturday), has caused standstill traffic on the motorway this afternoon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The lane has since been reopened, but road users are now experiencing severe delays to their journeys.

The car stalled on the M5 northbound at junction 21, Weston-super-Mare, this afternoon and the road reopened at just after 3pm.