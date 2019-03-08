Gallery

GALLERY: Street food festival attracts foodies to town centre

Hungry Weston visitors enjoyed a glorious array of fresh food and delicious drinks over the weekend.

Street Food Warehouse arrived on the Italian Gardens for the inaugural food festival on Friday.

From noon to 10pm people could browse and try an outstanding range of different and flavoursome foods.

Dishes included bao buns and creamy mac and cheese to more-ish Mexican and crunchy churros.

Food festival visitors could then enjoy an ice-cold pint of craft beer or a zesty mojito after digging into some quality food.

The food event was the third to be held in the town this year following the successful inaugural eat:Vegan in January and the ever-popular eat: Weston in April.

The next food festival will be eat:Weston in September.

