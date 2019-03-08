Advanced search

GALLERY: Street food festival attracts foodies to town centre

PUBLISHED: 12:00 31 July 2019

Gourmet Mac & Cheese at Weston's Street Food Warehouse Festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Gourmet Mac & Cheese at Weston's Street Food Warehouse Festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Hungry Weston visitors enjoyed a glorious array of fresh food and delicious drinks over the weekend.

The Chipsmyth at Weston's Street Food Warehouse Festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTONThe Chipsmyth at Weston's Street Food Warehouse Festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Street Food Warehouse arrived on the Italian Gardens for the inaugural food festival on Friday.

From noon to 10pm people could browse and try an outstanding range of different and flavoursome foods.

Dishes included bao buns and creamy mac and cheese to more-ish Mexican and crunchy churros.

Food festival visitors could then enjoy an ice-cold pint of craft beer or a zesty mojito after digging into some quality food.

Mexian Street Food Weston's Street Food Warehouse Festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTONMexian Street Food Weston's Street Food Warehouse Festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The food event was the third to be held in the town this year following the successful inaugural eat:Vegan in January and the ever-popular eat: Weston in April.

The next food festival will be eat:Weston in September.

Awesome Brownies at Weston's Street Food Warehouse Festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTONAwesome Brownies at Weston's Street Food Warehouse Festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston's Street Food Warehouse Festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTONWeston's Street Food Warehouse Festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston's Street Food Warehouse Festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTONWeston's Street Food Warehouse Festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Little Marrakesh at Weston's Street Food Warehouse Festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTONLittle Marrakesh at Weston's Street Food Warehouse Festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Malaysian Street Food by Makasih at Weston's Street Food Warehouse Festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTONMalaysian Street Food by Makasih at Weston's Street Food Warehouse Festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Rue De La Cocotte French Cuisine at Weston's Street Food Warehouse Festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTONRue De La Cocotte French Cuisine at Weston's Street Food Warehouse Festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Rue De La Cocotte French Cuisine at Weston's Street Food Warehouse Festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTONRue De La Cocotte French Cuisine at Weston's Street Food Warehouse Festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

