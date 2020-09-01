Advanced search

Tennis courts restoration project worth £85k starts next week

PUBLISHED: 08:00 02 September 2020

Outside the tennis court, the grass is overgrown. Picture: Mellissa Dzinzi

Work to refurbish three tennis courts is due to start next week in Weston.

The £85,000 project to restore the facilities at Ashcombe Park will begin on Monday.

Works include resurfacing the courts, new fencing and installing an automated gate access system, to allow people to book them online.

The project has been spearheaded by ward councillors John Crockford-Hawley and Mark Canniford, and, weather permitting, the works will be finished by the end of October.

Last year, North Somerset Council secured a Sport England Community Assets grant of £40,000 to match-fund the section 106 developer contributions it identified to improve the courts.

Work was planned for spring, but had been delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cllrs Crockford-Hawley and Canniford said they are ‘delighted’ the courts are going to be refurbished to a high standard after ‘so many years of neglect’.

