Weston charity marks 35 years of helping to better African children's lives
PUBLISHED: 12:00 23 June 2019
The Luhimba Project
A Weston charity which works to give African children a bright future marks its 35th anniversary this year.
The Luhimba Project's head volunteer, Paul Temple, said it is 'an honour' to continue the work Michael Carey started in 1984, praising the project as it goes from 'strength to strength'.
The charity helps to give people living in Luhimba, a village in southern Tanzania, East Africa a better quality of life by improving their education and health prospects.
The project also works to provide Luhimba with clean water and helps people to take part in both agriculture and engineering opportunities in the village.
Mr Carey, who lived in Wrington, died in 2009, and to date the project has helped around 2,000 children attend schools in the area.
Mr Temple said: "I don't think Michael could have foreseen the positive impact the project would have on a whole generation in Luhimba in a remote and poverty-stricken corner of Africa.
"It has been an honour to continue the work Michael started, and to be accepted as part of this community."
Luhimba's Ngembambili Primary School will soon be benefitting from a new double classroom which is 'near completion', thanks to funds from Weston Homemakers Club and the town's Ashcombe Primary.
There is also a new well
at the school, so its pupils can drink clean, fresh water.
Paul continued: "Our work has only been possible because of the generosity of our volunteers, donors, sponsors and friends.
"Thank you so much for continuing to help the people of Luhimba to improve their quality of life over such a long period."
Earlier in the year, Paul, Mark Gower and John Lewis visited Luhimba to discover people working on their shambas (farms), where 'virtually every family' had a plot of land to grow food, which will feed their families for the coming year.
Paul said: "With every visit we make, we see the projects have become more sustainable and self-supporting - which has been the aim from the outset."
"Our input means we can look further afield and help other community schemes which could do with some support."
For more information on the project's work, visit www.luhimbaproject.org.uk