‘Historical gems’ of Weston explored in ‘must-read’ book

The Heritage Action Zone book was launched last week. sub

A ‘fascinating’ new book exploring Weston’s history was celebrated at its unveiling last week.

Weston-super-Mare: The Town And Its Seaside was launched to hundreds of people at a sold-out Blakehay Theatre on March 13.

The chair of Historic England, Sir Laurie Magnus, welcomed more than 200 guests to hear about the development of the town since the 18th century.

Sir Magnus said: “Historic England is proud to launch this fascinating new book.

“It explains the importance of Weston’s architectural heritage, from its Georgian seaside structures to its distinctive crescents and Victorian villas.

“These special places are not only a source of local pride, but also have a vital role to play in making Weston more attractive and prosperous.

“We are delighted to be working with North Somerset Council and other local partners to deliver an inspiring vision for social and economic regeneration through the Heritage Action Zone (HAZ).”

As a part of the launch, Sir Magnus met with North Somerset Council leader, Nigel Ashton, to discuss future plans around the zone.

Cllr Ashton said: “This book provides a fantastic introduction to Weston and its many historical gems.

“For anyone who is keen to understand the factors that have helped shape Weston, this book is a must read and the high number of attendees at the launch highlights how much local pride there is in Weston’s heritage.”

The evening included a discussion between the authors of the book and historian Cllr John Crockford-Hawley on Weston and its history.

Allan Brodie, one of the book’s authors and senior investigator at Historic England, said: “Working on this book has been an absolute delight.

“The future steps forward in the regeneration of the town based on its strong and fascinating heritage is fantastic to see and I look forward to seeing more of it.”

The council was handed £500,000 and HAZ status, which is held by only 18 villages, towns or cities across England.

The book is available from local retail outlets and from the Historic England online bookshop for £14.99.

Visit www.retail.historicengland services.org.uk to purchase one.