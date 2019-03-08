New street food festival coming to Weston-super-Mare

Somerset Street Food Festival will be held in July. Picture: Street Food Warehouse Street Food Warehouse

A three-day food festival will take over Weston's Italian Gardens this summer.

The Street Food Warehouse will roll into Weston for a weekend of fantastic fresh food and delicious drinks by the sea on July 26 with the Somerset Street Food Festival.

The event will run from noon to 10pm daily and offer an outstanding range of different and flavoursome foods to passers-by.

From beautiful bao buns to creamy mac and cheese, more-ish Mexican to crunchy churros, there will be something for the famished visitors to the town centre spot.

Food from all over the world will be served up until July 28, alongside ice-cold beer or a zesty mojito from the Pop Up Bar Hire Company.

Some of the expected vendors include Gourmet Street Kitchen, Meating Point, Spicers Meat Wagon and Dios Mio Churros.

There will be many local and national vendors to be announced in the coming weeks.

People with dietary needs will be catered for with a range of vegan, gluten free and vegetarian alternatives available from producers.

The food festival, which is sponsored by hot pepper sauce brand Encona, is free and family-friendly.

Event organiser Tudor Barber said: "We are really pleased to be bringing the team to Weston for a weekend of foodie fun in the sun.

"Somerset Street Food Festival 2019 is going to be a huge one, watch this space."

Street Food Warehouse has been running the events since 2015 and branched out into festivals in 2016, starting in Ilfracombe in Devon.

In 2017 the brand expanded to Pembrokeshire and Swansea and took the Devon event into year two.

This year's calendar for the organisers looks to be a full one with eight festivals planned.

The food event will be the third one this year after the successful inaugural eat:Vegan, which was held in January, and eat:Weston which took place in town last month.

The next one after the Somerset Street Food Festival will be the second eat:Weston in September.

The event will run from noon to 10pm each day from July 26-28.

To guarantee entry, book a free ticket at www.somersetstreetfood festival.co.uk and visit www.streetfoodwarehouse.co.uk for more information.