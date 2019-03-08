'Toddler abduction attempt' reported to police

The alleged incident took place near Summer Lane. Picture: Google Google

An allegation of an attempted abduction of a toddler in Weston-super-Mare is being investigated by police officers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Reports of a man trying to take a young child emerged on social media on Thursday night, prompting police to look into the incident yesterday (Friday).

The post suggested the attempted abduction took place at the Summer Lane pond area, near Worle, on Thursday.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary have stepped up patrols in the area as a result.

A police spokesman said: "We are investigating an incident in which a man allegedly took hold of a toddler in Weston.

"We are currently carrying out enquiries to establish what happened.

"Officers are patrolling the area to provide reassurance and receive any information on the incident in order to piece together what happened.

"If you are able to help, please call us on 101, quoting reference 5219114866.

"Do not make reports or give information via social media."