Town centre roads to close for resurfacing works

Two roads will be closed in Weston's town centre while resurfacing work is carried out.

North Somerset Council will close Knightstone Road and South Parade for five days to carry out the improvements.

The road closure will be in place from Monday from 9.15am-4pm.

The closure will extend from Royal Parade to Waterloo Street and include the junctions of Lower Church Road and West Street.

There will be no access to West Street, Wadham Street or the High Street from Knightstone Road.

Drivers will not be able to park in Bristol Road Lower while the temporary closures are in place. Roadworks in Meadow Street have been delayed by a day and will see the road closed overnight from 7pm-6am tomorrow (Friday).

On-street parking will be suspended and a diversion, for both closures, will be in place.