Weston-super-Mare Pride 2021 online launches this weekend  

Published: 4:00 PM June 30, 2021

Weston-super-Mare Pride will host a livestreaming event at the Tropicana on Saturday.

Organisers are ‘really excited’ to hold a virtual pride this year, after months of hard work has been dedicated to bringing people a show to remember.

The Tropicana, Weston - Credit: Google Maps

The event will be hosted by Pride favourite Fanny Burns and the line-up includes more than 16 acts, featuring local musicians and drag queens livestreaming from all over the UK, such as Linda Matthews, Miss Jam Tart and Stephanie Von Clitz who are gearing up to entertain the audience this weekend.

Miss Jam Tart from Bristol. - Credit: Weston-super-Mare Pride

Director of Weston Pride, Nigel Briers, said during the show on Saturday, a special announcement is due to be revealed at 3pm. He also thanked the Tropicana and North Somerset Council for their cooperation to ensure Weston Pride’s livestreaming event can go ahead in a Covid-secure way.

He said: “I have been really excited to work on the online project over the past few months, and the team leaders have worked hard to come together to bring the livestreaming event to the Tropicana on Saturday.

"We have some 16 plus acts, including 1980s cover band Fantastique and local artists Gemma Lundy and Reanne Phillips, including Thomas Pound, who appeared in The X Factor UK.

“We also have drag queens from all over the UK, including Linda Matthews, Tanya Minge, Stephanie Von Clitz and Miss Jam Tart, and the event will be hosted by Fanny Burns live from the Tropicana.

Stephanie Von Clitz from Brighton. - Credit: Weston-super-Mare Pride

“During the event on Saturday, the announcement of a future, face-to-face event will also be revealed at 3pm, planned for Saturday, December 11.”

Weston Pride is inviting people to be a part of the action at the Tropicana, in Marine Parade, to watch the livestreaming event on Saturday from midday until 6pm.

Tickets can be purchased per table of up to 6 people, which are available to buy until 9am on Saturday. Face coverings must be worn in the venue and can be taken off when at the table.

To book tickets, priced £30, with table service throughout, log-on to www.wsmpride.com/ and visit the shop section of the website.