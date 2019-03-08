Volunteers praised for hard work and dedication

Weston volunteers at an awards gala evening. Sub

Volunteers who helped to feed the homeless people of Weston have been presented with an award.

Members of charity Feed The Homeless Weston were handed the High Sheriff’s Award to recognise their services to the community.

Denis Burn, Somerset’s High Sheriff, praised the team at Feed The Homeless Weston – a ‘diverse group of people from all walks of life and faiths’ – during a gala evening. Naseem Talukdar, who set up the charity in February 2016, thanked 40 volunteers for their hard work.

He said: “Thanks to their dedication, we are able to support homeless people throughout the year. Homelessness can happen to almost anyone.

“We recognise we are more fortunate and have somewhere warm to live, someone to spend our time with and food to eat.”

The event at the Winter Gardens paid tribute to some of the volunteers, including the Griffin family, which won the Special Appreciation Award for going above and beyond the call of duty.