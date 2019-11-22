Kids' book which tackles ocean plastic crisis launches at Weston Waterstones
PUBLISHED: 19:00 22 November 2019
Sally Low
An author who published a book which gives children simple solutions to tackle plastic pollution gave a reading at Weston's Waterstones this month.
Michelle Cassar dressed up as superhero Polly from her publication Seb And Polly Planet On Their Ocean Quest at the store on November 18.
Cassar's book highlights the issues surrounding plastics reaching the ocean, and in the paperback Polly creatively teaches Seb about how to fix the problem.
Clevedon health food shop Better Weigh was the first business in North Somerset to stock the publication in October, and since then Cassar has had success selling at Un_rap in Falmouth and Weston's Waterstones.
Cassar signed copies of her book at the event and she will host another reading at the store in January, with date to be confirmed.
To buy a copy of Seb And Polly Planet On Their Ocean Quest, visit www.sebandpollyplanet.com