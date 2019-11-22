Advanced search

Kids' book which tackles ocean plastic crisis launches at Weston Waterstones

PUBLISHED: 19:00 22 November 2019

Author of Seb and Polly Planet Michelle Cassar at Westons Waterstones.Picture: Sally Low

Author of Seb and Polly Planet Michelle Cassar at Westons Waterstones.Picture: Sally Low

Sally Low

An author who published a book which gives children simple solutions to tackle plastic pollution gave a reading at Weston's Waterstones this month.

Seb and Polly Planet has been commissioned for a second print.Picture: COBER HRSeb and Polly Planet has been commissioned for a second print.Picture: COBER HR

Michelle Cassar dressed up as superhero Polly from her publication Seb And Polly Planet On Their Ocean Quest at the store on November 18.

Cassar's book highlights the issues surrounding plastics reaching the ocean, and in the paperback Polly creatively teaches Seb about how to fix the problem.

Clevedon health food shop Better Weigh was the first business in North Somerset to stock the publication in October, and since then Cassar has had success selling at Un_rap in Falmouth and Weston's Waterstones.

Cassar signed copies of her book at the event and she will host another reading at the store in January, with date to be confirmed.

Author of Seb and Polly Planet Michelle Cassar at Westons Waterstones.Picture: Sally LowAuthor of Seb and Polly Planet Michelle Cassar at Westons Waterstones.Picture: Sally Low

To buy a copy of Seb And Polly Planet On Their Ocean Quest, visit www.sebandpollyplanet.com













Most Read

Firefighters find cannabis plants in house fire as Milton Road remains closed

Crews are tackling a fire in Bathurst Road. Picture: Vicky Angear

New Miss Millie’s takeaway to open in Weston?

Old Britannia Building Society and Bristol and West building. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Huge music festival played by Stormzy and Lily Allen set to relocate to North Somerset

‘Ashton Court Mansion, Bristol’ © Anguskirk, Flickr

Indicative Banwell bypass route revealed as villagers tell of ‘delight’

The indicative route of the Banwell bypass in North Somerset Council's Local Plan. Picture: Google

Body found in house fire

A body was found following a house fire in Bleadon yesterday morning (Thursday). Picture: Google Street View

Most Read

Firefighters find cannabis plants in house fire as Milton Road remains closed

Crews are tackling a fire in Bathurst Road. Picture: Vicky Angear

New Miss Millie’s takeaway to open in Weston?

Old Britannia Building Society and Bristol and West building. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Huge music festival played by Stormzy and Lily Allen set to relocate to North Somerset

‘Ashton Court Mansion, Bristol’ © Anguskirk, Flickr

Indicative Banwell bypass route revealed as villagers tell of ‘delight’

The indicative route of the Banwell bypass in North Somerset Council's Local Plan. Picture: Google

Body found in house fire

A body was found following a house fire in Bleadon yesterday morning (Thursday). Picture: Google Street View

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Small music charity wins prestigious award

(click on image for larger view)Churchill Music charity concert with Jacqui Dankworth and Ursula Dornton with Jan Murray.

Kids’ book which tackles ocean plastic crisis launches at Weston Waterstones

Author of Seb and Polly Planet Michelle Cassar at Westons Waterstones.Picture: Sally Low

‘Must GP patients die to get cash?’ - central Weston surgery struggling to cope with more patients

Graham Road Surgery, in Graham Road, Weston, has received a 'requires improvement' CQC rating. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Body found in house fire

A body was found following a house fire in Bleadon yesterday morning (Thursday). Picture: Google Street View

WIN: Tickets to Instant Wit! at Weston’s Tropicana

Instant Wit! will be performed at the Tropicana.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists