Weston woman celebrates 100th birthday

Winnie Thorne celebrating her 100th birthday with family and friends at a party at Neva Manor Care Home, Weston-s-Mare. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A Weston woman has reached a landmark, celebrating her 100th birthday.

Winnie Thorne hit the milestone on February 11, and enjoyed a party with loved ones to celebrate the occasion – which was recognised by a card from the Queen.

Winnie has lived at Neva Manor Care Home, in Neva Road, for the past three years having only retired from working in her late-80s.

She was born in West Sussex, but has lived in Weston for most of her life after service in the Civil Defence as an ambulance driver during World War Two.

Winnie has a daughter Pat and son John, five grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

She has also enjoyed the rare privilege of having two great-great-grandchildren.

Many of Winnie’s loved ones joined her for the party at Neva Manor, where there was plenty of reminiscing about her memories.