Advanced search

Latest The New European

Weston hair salon owner raises £850 for hospice

PUBLISHED: 08:55 26 October 2019

Tania Roberts ran the Cardiff Half Marathon for Weston Hospice on October 6.Picture: Jason Roberts

Tania Roberts ran the Cardiff Half Marathon for Weston Hospice on October 6.Picture: Jason Roberts

Jason Roberts

A Weston woman has raised more than £850 for charity, which provides end-of-life care, in memory of her stepfather.

Tania Roberts, director of the town's Technique Hair Salon in Palmer Street, ran the Cardiff Half Marathon for Weston Hospicecare on October 6.

She raised the amount after staff at the charity took care of her stepdad, Roger Ferrier, after a long-term illness, as well as providing emotional support for her mother, Maxine.

Tania completed the half marathon in two hours and 22 minutes, which she is 'over the moon' with, as her target time was two and a half hours.

Her husband, Jason Roberts, also took part in the run, and completed the race in one hour and 29 minutes.

Tania said: "I would like to thank my family, friends and customers for the very generous donations in support of me running the Cardiff Half Marathon for Weston Hospicecare staff."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Retail ‘interest’ in Weston’s vacant TJ Hughes building

The former TJ Hughes building in High Street.

Pedestrian rushed to Weston hospital with head injuries after hit-and-run collision

B3135 in Cheddar.

Charity superstore looks set ‘to replace M&S’ in Weston High Street

M&S closed in April. Picture: Jamie Medwell

Weston man’s organ donation saves three lives after sudden death as mum urges more donors to come forward

Warren Bell. Deceased Sat. 21st Sept. 2019

Council amends £5.3m plans to make major changes to roads in Weston town centre

A bus interchange is planned for Alexandra Parade in Weston.

Most Read

Retail ‘interest’ in Weston’s vacant TJ Hughes building

The former TJ Hughes building in High Street.

Pedestrian rushed to Weston hospital with head injuries after hit-and-run collision

B3135 in Cheddar.

Charity superstore looks set ‘to replace M&S’ in Weston High Street

M&S closed in April. Picture: Jamie Medwell

Weston man’s organ donation saves three lives after sudden death as mum urges more donors to come forward

Warren Bell. Deceased Sat. 21st Sept. 2019

Council amends £5.3m plans to make major changes to roads in Weston town centre

A bus interchange is planned for Alexandra Parade in Weston.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Win free tickets to enjoy Christmas concert in Weston

Viennese Strauss Christmas Gala.Picture: Weston Playhouse

Police warning holiday homes being used as brothels

Police are urging people to ensure they know what their rental properties are being used for. Picture: Getty

Charlie Sloth to headline Weston Halloween party

Charlie Sloth will perform in Bristol.

Tindle: Weston to stick together in FA Trophy tie at AFC Totton

Weston during their 3-2 win over Tiverton Town.

Victim attacks armed offender with hammer during robbery

The incident happened in Walliscote Road, Weston-super-Mare. Picture; Google (stock image)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists