Weston hair salon owner raises £850 for hospice

Tania Roberts ran the Cardiff Half Marathon for Weston Hospice on October 6.Picture: Jason Roberts Jason Roberts

A Weston woman has raised more than £850 for charity, which provides end-of-life care, in memory of her stepfather.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tania Roberts, director of the town's Technique Hair Salon in Palmer Street, ran the Cardiff Half Marathon for Weston Hospicecare on October 6.

She raised the amount after staff at the charity took care of her stepdad, Roger Ferrier, after a long-term illness, as well as providing emotional support for her mother, Maxine.

Tania completed the half marathon in two hours and 22 minutes, which she is 'over the moon' with, as her target time was two and a half hours.

Her husband, Jason Roberts, also took part in the run, and completed the race in one hour and 29 minutes.

Tania said: "I would like to thank my family, friends and customers for the very generous donations in support of me running the Cardiff Half Marathon for Weston Hospicecare staff."