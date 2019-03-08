Weston woman braves head shave for cancer support charity
PUBLISHED: 19:00 31 July 2019
Archant
A Weston woman and her friend braved a Macmillan Cancer Support head shave for family members whose lives have been affected by the disease.
Clare Burrell and Jane Wood took on Macmillan's Brave The Shave challenge to raise money for the charity - which supports people battling cancer.
Clare said: "My mum's a breast cancer survivor and she'll be clear of the disease for nine years in October.
"Unfortunately, my aunty passed away from cancer in 2010 and this is such a worthwhile charity to do this for.
"Mum is so proud of me for having my head shaved on July 10 - both my parents were.
"Jane took on the shave for personal reasons and Karl Bright, owner of Weston's Bright Hair salon, did a fantastic job."
Clare and Jane hope their efforts can reach a £300 fundraising target to donate to the charity.
To give money to the cause, log on to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/clare-burrell3