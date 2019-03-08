Police appeal to find missing Weston-super-Mare woman

Sarah West was last seen in Rooksbridge yesterday (Tuesday). Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary Avon and Somerset Constabulary

The police have launched an appeal to find a missing Weston-super-Mare woman this evening (Wednesday).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sarah West, aged 51, is described as a white woman, around 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build with long blonde/brown coloured hair.

She has large tattoos on her shoulders and arms and was wearing a grey sweatshirt with the Dewalt logo on it, black trousers and a pair of trainers when she was last seen on Friday.

Her black Range Rover, number plate AF09 XRC, was seen in Rooksbridge yesterday (Tuesday) at around 7.45pm.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary would like Sarah or anyone who spots her to contact the force on 101 quoting reference number 5219068604.