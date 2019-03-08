Police appeal to find missing Weston-super-Mare woman
PUBLISHED: 17:36 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 18:56 03 April 2019
Avon and Somerset Constabulary
The police have launched an appeal to find a missing Weston-super-Mare woman this evening (Wednesday).
Sarah West, aged 51, is described as a white woman, around 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build with long blonde/brown coloured hair.
She has large tattoos on her shoulders and arms and was wearing a grey sweatshirt with the Dewalt logo on it, black trousers and a pair of trainers when she was last seen on Friday.
Her black Range Rover, number plate AF09 XRC, was seen in Rooksbridge yesterday (Tuesday) at around 7.45pm.
Avon and Somerset Constabulary would like Sarah or anyone who spots her to contact the force on 101 quoting reference number 5219068604.