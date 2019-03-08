Weston-super-Mare woman sentenced for hate crime at Wetherspoons’ pub

A woman has been sentenced after she told a black person a variation of the words ‘f****** n*****, go back to your own country’ at a Weston pub last summer.

Tanya Cullen, aged 33 of Marconi Close in Weston, uttered the words while thrusting a traffic cone into the face of Patience Cranwell.

The experience left the victim feeling ‘threatened and undervalued’ and ‘judged’ because of her colour.

Cullen was found guilty of making a racially aggravated comment with intent to cause intentional harm or distress for her hate crime committed at The Dragon Inn, in Weston’s Meadow Street, on June 2.

She received a 12-month community order.

She was also charged £400 for court costs and ordered to pay £300 compensation to Cranwell after appearing at North Somerset Courthouse on March 20.

Cullen is under curfew between 7pm-7am for six weeks, and she has been sentenced to complete 15 days of rehabilitation activities.