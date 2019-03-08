Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Weston-super-Mare woman sentenced for hate crime at Wetherspoons’ pub

PUBLISHED: 07:00 28 March 2019

The Dragon Inn, Weston. Picture: David Kenneford

The Dragon Inn, Weston. Picture: David Kenneford

Archant

A woman has been sentenced after she told a black person a variation of the words ‘f****** n*****, go back to your own country’ at a Weston pub last summer.

Tanya Cullen, aged 33 of Marconi Close in Weston, uttered the words while thrusting a traffic cone into the face of Patience Cranwell.

The experience left the victim feeling ‘threatened and undervalued’ and ‘judged’ because of her colour.

Cullen was found guilty of making a racially aggravated comment with intent to cause intentional harm or distress for her hate crime committed at The Dragon Inn, in Weston’s Meadow Street, on June 2.

She received a 12-month community order.

She was also charged £400 for court costs and ordered to pay £300 compensation to Cranwell after appearing at North Somerset Courthouse on March 20.

Cullen is under curfew between 7pm-7am for six weeks, and she has been sentenced to complete 15 days of rehabilitation activities.

Most Read

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

WESTON SUPER HALF PHOTOS: More than 1,500 tackle run in the sun along seafront

The start of Weston super Half marathon. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

‘Desperately-needed’ Weston Rugby Club revamp gets green light from council

An artist's impression of the proposed rugby club development. Picture: BBC

World War Two bomb washed up by Birnbeck Island

The ordinance of a World War II bomb was found by Birnbeck Regeneration Trust last week. Picture: Eleanor Young

‘Tears of joy’ as campaigners win housing fight due to safety fears

Zena Simmons and Helen Kerr-Wilbur were delighted with the council vote.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

WESTON SUPER HALF PHOTOS: More than 1,500 tackle run in the sun along seafront

The start of Weston super Half marathon. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

‘Desperately-needed’ Weston Rugby Club revamp gets green light from council

An artist's impression of the proposed rugby club development. Picture: BBC

World War Two bomb washed up by Birnbeck Island

The ordinance of a World War II bomb was found by Birnbeck Regeneration Trust last week. Picture: Eleanor Young

‘Tears of joy’ as campaigners win housing fight due to safety fears

Zena Simmons and Helen Kerr-Wilbur were delighted with the council vote.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston-super-Mare woman sentenced for hate crime at Wetherspoons’ pub

The Dragon Inn, Weston. Picture: David Kenneford

Burnham council admits accounting errors

Extended summer bus service between Weston and Burnham starts at end of March

The First Bus coaster service runs between Weston and Burnham. Picture: Jon Rowley

Weston Couple celebrate diamond wedding anniversary

Colin and Rosemary Pratt on their wedding day in 1959

Air ambulance service named Bristol Airport’s charity partner

Great Western Air Ambulance. Picture: Tammy Lynn Kwan
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists