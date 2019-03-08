Weston film project launched to celebrate International Women’s Day

A film project highlighting Weston-super-Mare’s entrepreneurial women has launched on International Women’s Day.

Weston super Women will be screened on April 25 at Weston College’s Conference Centre, in Lower Church Road, at 6pm.

The project is the brainchild of producer and interviewer Becky Walsh, who returned to the town after living across the globe, and associate producer and graphic designer Justyna Steinkeller.

Becky said: “Weston is a town on the up and despite having a reputation as being deadbeat, it is full of life.

“I was approached by Justyna with the idea because she wanted to get to know women who are living and working here and, through their eyes, to see and understand this place better.

“The women interviewed for these documentaries come from various backgrounds and yet they all have one thing in common, they have brought inspiration and entrepreneurship to Weston in various ways of creativity and care.

“Their stories are heartwarming, inspiring and create a new chapter in Weston’s history for where we are at this point in time.”

The film tells the stories of Linda Chan, who was a high flyer in the corporate world until she started to lose her sight and became depressed, but her luck changed after moving to Weston.

Gill Bute fought off gangsters to have a company which has created regular long-term employment while Amelia Eikli turned her life around after just one year living in the town.

Valerie Donegan has spent her life helping the people who have made the streets their home, while Sara Pacey creates entertainment events across the area.

Weston College has sponsored the event and its principal and chief executive, Dr Paul Phillips, said: “We are delighted to be supporting this event, Weston College is passionate about supporting the people of Weston and helping our community to grow.”

Doors open at 6pm with a free welcome drink, with the film showing and Q&A commencing at 6.30pm.

Tickets, priced £5, are available by search Weston super Women on www.eventbrite.com