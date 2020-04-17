Advanced search

There With You: Volunteers praised for helping hundreds of people during pandemic

PUBLISHED: 07:00 18 April 2020

James Willis-Bowden has set up the group to help vulnerable people in Weston.

More than 250 volunteers have been helping the elderly and vulnerable to access food and medicine in Weston.

The WSM Helping People group has 250 volunteers who can pick up prescriptions, check on people, help to walk dogs and go shopping for those who are unable to go out.

The group has been set up by James Willis-Bowden, who wants to thank all the volunteers who have signed up so far.

He said: “I was thinking about starting the group before this pandemic hit, but this got it moving along.

“It does what it says on the tin and is a group of volunteers ready to help people. Many hands make light work.

“We have had more than 300 requests in two weeks and everyone involved has been amazing.

“There is so much love in the community and volunteers are really going out of their way to help people.

“They’re helping with shopping, prescriptions, dog walking, bins and more.”

The Government has extended the lockdown for at least three more weeks, which means people with underlying health conditions and the elderly will continue to need help to access food and supplies while they are unable to go out.

The group is looking for more volunteers so it can help even more people in need.

James added: “Help requests come from North Somerset Council, they filter it to the town council, and it is then filtered down to us to deal with. We process it through our administration team down to our volunteers, ROC church groups including Hope Church and the Healthy Living Centre.

“I want to say thanks so much to our administration team, ROC group and Hope Church.

“A very special thanks to all the volunteers on the ground – you have helped over 250 people so far.”

To enable the group to reach those who are most in need, people are encouraged to ask a family member, friend or neighbour first.

Anyone in need of help is asked to fill out a form, which can be accessed by logging on to https://forms.gle/FCBdh46Bsdzd1iHd9

The form enables organisers to see what people need help with, so they can allocate volunteers.

You can also get in touch through WSM Helping People on Facebook, by emailing Helpingpeoplewsm@yahoo.com or calling 01934 427437.

