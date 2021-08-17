News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Tag rugby success on Weston beach

Henry Woodsford

Published: 1:33 PM August 17, 2021   
The first Weston beach rugby fest took place last week.

Tag rugby players from all over the South West flocked to Weston last week.

The inaugural Weston Beach Rugby Fest was held on Weston Beach with tournaments from Friday to Sunday, with men, ladies and family teams taking part over the three fays.

Event organisers engaged former Wasps and England player Paul Sampson and Leigh Davies of Scarlets and Wales, as consultants, who both brought a host of experience to the tournament.

The weekend included DJ's playing throughout the weekend, including at launch and after parties, a Baywatch theme and flowing rugby all round from the teams involved.

On Saturday night, rugby referee Nigel Owens made an appearance on the Grand Pier.

Nigel, who is widely regarded as one of the world's best rugby referees, entertained the audience at the pier with humour and insight into becoming a top international referee.

Both Weston and Hornets Rugby Club opened their facilities for camping and breakfasts during the tournament.

