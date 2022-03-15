News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Weston takeaway praised for raising thousands of pounds

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 4:02 PM March 15, 2022
Sayd Ahmed of Pappadoms was praised by Weston's mayor James Clayton.

Sayd Ahmed of Pappadoms was praised by Weston's mayor James Clayton. - Credit: Sayd Ahmed

A Weston takeaway has been praised for raising thousands of pounds.

Pappadoms raised £2,026 on its annual charity event. Despite the very difficult times for everyone, staff managed to raise the highest amount since they started their fundraising activities in 1999.

The money raised will be split between two charities - one is for the Weston mayor's chosen charity and the other is to help build a community centre in Gambia, Africa.

During the last two weeks of Christmas, Pappadoms runs a small project called thanksgiving week. On these two weeks its supplied more than 2,000 meals to people who are in need of food.

Weston's mayor, Cllr James Clayton, said: "It was such a privilege to receive a cheque from Sayd Ahmed of Pappadoms for £1,000 for my chosen charity ROC Weston-super-Mare.

"Sayd kindly donated half his takings from Boxing Day plus kindly sponsored the mayors ball. Thank you so much for all your hard work."

