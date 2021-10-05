Weston taxi firm introduces 'Sarah Everard policy' to keep customers safe at night
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
A Weston taxi firm has introduced a 'Sarah Everard policy' to keep people safe at night.
All The Twos Taxis has introduced the policy following the sentencing of Ms Everard's killer.
The taxi firm's spokesman said: "With taxi's being busier than ever, a lot of people have taken to walking home late at night.
"Our policy allows any person who feels they may be in danger to ring or message 01934 222222 to ask for help. Priority will be given and we will do my best to ensure we get to you.
"If you're unable to explain, please ask 'any chance of being picked up before daylight' as code when booking. If you are walking home because you simply can't afford a taxi, please still get in touch, getting you home safe is our number one priority and payments can be arranged at a later date.
"This policy is in place to ensure that what happened to Sarah doesn't happen to any of you, and is absolutely not to be abused to simply skip the queue, this will result in a straight lifetime ban. Thank you and stay safe."
