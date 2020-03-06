Children's theatre company to perform Cinderella

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 21:00 06 March 2020

The Chelis Theatre Group rehearsing for their panto Cinderella at the Blakehay Theatre. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The timeless story of Cinderella will be brought to life by a talented children's theatre company at a Weston theatre later this month.

Chelis Theatre Company is proud to present the classic story of Cinderella at the Blakehay Theatre on March 14.

The pantomime features songs and dances, complemented by a fast-paced and funny script.

Audiences are encouraged to get involved by booing and cheering the cast and soaking up the cheery atmosphere.

Cinderella is showing at the Blakehay Theatre, in Wadham Street, at 3pm and 7pm.

The Chelis Theatre Company was launched in 1998 by a dance teacher and a drama teacher who hoped to provide quality performing-arts training to young people.

Students learn acting, singing and dancing, and members put on pantomimes and musicals annually.

Tickets for Cinderella are available online at blakehaytheatre.co.uk

