News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Youngster walks from Weston to Blackpool and raises more than £2k for charity

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 8:48 AM May 4, 2021   
Zak Swire and family in Blackpool after their 238-mile walk.

Zak Swire and family in Blackpool after their 238-mile walk. - Credit: Shane Dean

An inspirational youngster walked more than 200 miles from Weston to Blackpool to raise money for charity.

Zak Swire walked 238 miles from one seaside town to another, staying in sub-zero tent temperatures to raise more than £2,220 for Macmillan Cancer Research and Trinity Hospice.

Zak, aged 12 and of Worle Community School Academy (WCSA) was with nine other people from his family for the six-day trip.

The year seven pupil was determined to do the whole journey to help raise money for his great uncle Kevin who had been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

The Hutton Juniors player also received an extra boost by meeting his hero; Blackpool Football Club right-back Jordan Gabriel after the walk.

Zak, who wants to be in the Army one day, said: “I was relieved and felt amazing to have done this. It was so good to be able to help out.

“We had some really generous people who gave money to our cause and we had a great time.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Closure of A370 in Weston for improvements
  2. 2 Wetherspoon pub closes in town centre
  3. 3 Concern at impact of "mutant algorithm" on North Somerset housing
  1. 4 Weston takeaway owner awarded for donating thousands of meals in pandemic
  2. 5 What can open when Covid-19 lockdown rules ease on May 17? 
  3. 6 Witnesses sought after collision in Weston
  4. 7 Landowners could be forced to sell to make way for Banwell Bypass
  5. 8 5 of the best Mendip Hills walks
  6. 9 Who you can vote for in Avon and Somerset PCC elections
  7. 10 Travellers ordered to leave Weston seafront

WCSA principal Jacqui Scott said: “Everyone is so proud of Zak. To walk such a long way for a wonderful cause is an incredible achievement.”

To donate to Zak's chosen charities, log on to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/liz-swire

Education News
Charity News
Worle Community School Academy
Worle News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sandylands - Episode 02 Picture shows: (L-R) Natalie Dew as Emily Verma and Sanjeev Bhaskar as Les V

Actors spotted in Weston as filming for Sandylands begins

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Flowerdown House to open as Beach Hotel in Weston

New seafront hotel for Weston as YMCA takes on Flowerdown House

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Somerset Legion House in Weston

Former seafront hotel for war veterans could become private apartments

Stephen Sumner

Logo Icon
Local plan strategies

North Somerset Council

Where 20,000 could be built in North Somerset

Stephen Sumner

person