Youngster walks from Weston to Blackpool and raises more than £2k for charity

Published: 8:48 AM May 4, 2021

Zak Swire and family in Blackpool after their 238-mile walk. - Credit: Shane Dean

An inspirational youngster walked more than 200 miles from Weston to Blackpool to raise money for charity.

Zak Swire walked 238 miles from one seaside town to another, staying in sub-zero tent temperatures to raise more than £2,220 for Macmillan Cancer Research and Trinity Hospice.

Zak, aged 12 and of Worle Community School Academy (WCSA) was with nine other people from his family for the six-day trip.

The year seven pupil was determined to do the whole journey to help raise money for his great uncle Kevin who had been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

The Hutton Juniors player also received an extra boost by meeting his hero; Blackpool Football Club right-back Jordan Gabriel after the walk.

Zak, who wants to be in the Army one day, said: “I was relieved and felt amazing to have done this. It was so good to be able to help out.

“We had some really generous people who gave money to our cause and we had a great time.”

WCSA principal Jacqui Scott said: “Everyone is so proud of Zak. To walk such a long way for a wonderful cause is an incredible achievement.”

To donate to Zak's chosen charities, log on to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/liz-swire