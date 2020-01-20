Poll

Cycle route connecting Weston to Clevedon set to go ahead after 41-year wait

Weston and Clevedon could finally be connected by a cycle route which will cost more than £2million.

A 1.4km path for pedestrians, cyclists and horse riders will link Wick Lane in Wick St Lawrence to Yeo Bank Lane at Kingston Seymour.

Planning permission for the £2.45million scheme was granted last December and North Somerset Council has already secured a grant of £645,000 from the Rural Payments Agency to cover the construction costs of the cycleway.

The authority's deputy leader, Mike Bell, said: "This is a really positive development and one which is 41 years in the making.

"It's time for that idea to become a reality and this is the exciting next step in the cycle network in North Somerset, it's important to link up these routes."

The off-road project will also include a new agricultural crossing over the Congresbury Yeo, a replica of the former Wick St Lawrence Station Halt at the entrance to the cycleway, additional highway works in Kewstoke and Clevedon and road markings.

A Weston to Clevedon cycleway was first proposed in 1979 and has gained increased popularity in recent years, with a group set up to campaign for the project now having more than 1,300 supporters.

The cycleway will be promoted as a pier to pier recreational route from Weston's Grand Pier to Clevedon Pier, reducing the journey distance between the two piers from 27km using main roads to 21km on minor roads and off-road cycle paths.

Wick St Lawrence ward councillor, Ruth Jacobs said: "We are thrilled to bits by this scheme and we are all for it."

Councillors approved the cycleway at the executive meeting on January 7 and looked ahead to potential future ventures.

Cllr Karin Haverson said within the next 41 years she would like to see the old railway line from Blagdon to Yatton revitalised, which has 'always been my dream'.

A similar plan connecting Cheddar to Axbridge as an extension of the Strawberry Line was agreed last month, while the construction of The Uphill Road North cycleway began earlier this month and will cost £470,000.

The cycleway supports the council's emerging climate strategy.