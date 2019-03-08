Advanced search

First Bus route to change operator from September

PUBLISHED: 16:57 24 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:57 24 July 2019

The X5 service will be transferred from First West of England to Stagecoach West.

Archant

A bus route which connects Weston to Cribbs Causeway will change operator.

First West of England has announced the X5 service will be transferred to Stagecoach West on September 1.

First confirmed there will be no change to ticket prices or frequency of the service  as a result of the change and no jobs will be lost, as staff will be redeployed to other routes.

James Freeman, First's managing director, explained the reason behind the move.

He said: "We have worked hard on making this route, worked by our Weston staff, reliable over recent years, but have reached the conclusion it would be better run from the opposite end.

"We have therefore made the decision to concentrate on our main Excel network and transfer this route to Stagecoach, who I hope will be able to keep the service running so our customers can still rely on the bus."

The changeover of ticketing is still being finalised by Stagecoach.

