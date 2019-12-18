Advanced search

Two weather warnings set for Weston

PUBLISHED: 15:10 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:10 18 December 2019

Homes and businesses, in Weston, could be affected by heavy rains and strong winds as two weather warnings have been issued.

The Met Office has said a yellow weather warning for rain is to be expected from 2pm today (Wednesday) until 12pm on Friday.

There is also another weather warning for strong winds which will last until 3am tomorrow (Thursday).

A spokesperson from the Met office said: "Some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities are likely to be affected by spray and/or large waves, especially for South and South East facing coastlines.

"Some communities may be cut off by flooded roads, most likely across South West England.

"Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings, most likely across South West England.

"Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures."

For more information, visit www.bit.ly/36KYb0E

