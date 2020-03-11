Advanced search

Inaugural arts and health weekend for Weston to launch next month

PUBLISHED: 06:55 14 March 2020

The Italian Gardens will be used as a venue. Picture: Culture Weston

The Italian Gardens will be used as a venue. Picture: Culture Weston

Archant

The spotlight will shine on Weston this April in a three-day event showcasing arts and health in the community.

The Weston Arts and Health Weekender, co-produced by Culture Weston and the Arts and Culture Programme of University Hospitals Bristol NHS Foundation Trust, will run from April 3-5.

The inaugural festival also marks two significant events - the joining of two hospital trusts to form University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust (UHBW) and the launch of Culture Weston, an initiative which promotes cultural and heritage-based activity as a vital part of the town's life.

Fiona Matthews, Culture Weston director, said: 'We are delighted to launch Culture Weston with such an important and relevant event which recognises Weston's unique heritage and showcases the people, places and activity that form the heartbeat of the town.

'Through Culture Weston, we look forward to working closely with people to develop ongoing activity and opportunities, building a thriving future for Weston that has arts and culture at its core.'

The weekender will feature a family-friendly programme of participatory events and professional performances alongside talks, creative workshops and hospital-based arts activities.

A host of free and ticketed events for dance, music, poetry, heritage, food and sport will take place in indoor and outdoor places across the town, including Weston General Hospital, Weston College Conference Centre, the Grand Pier, Sovereign Shopping Centre, Italian Gardens, Weston Museum, Grove Park, Blakehay Theatre, libraries and the beach.

Anna Farthing, arts programme director at UHBW, said: 'The festival offers a great opportunity to look back at Weston's history as a resort and celebrate the new partnerships being made across the arts and healthcare that can help people to look after themselves and each other.

'We want to celebrate the excellent practice that already exists, particularly in care of the elderly, and establish Weston as a beacon for arts and health in the future.'

For early booking and programme details about the weekender, visit cultureweston.org.uk

Most Read

No coronavirus case in North Somerset

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Cancellations in Weston due to Coronavirus

Coronavirus Picture: Getty Images

In the dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Weston hospital full to capacity due to increase in demand

There were no spare beds at the hospital last week.

Weston care worker sacked for verbally abusing dementia patient

Lyndhurst Park Care Home in Severn Road. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

No coronavirus case in North Somerset

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Cancellations in Weston due to Coronavirus

Coronavirus Picture: Getty Images

In the dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Weston hospital full to capacity due to increase in demand

There were no spare beds at the hospital last week.

Weston care worker sacked for verbally abusing dementia patient

Lyndhurst Park Care Home in Severn Road. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Inaugural arts and health weekend for Weston to launch next month

The Italian Gardens will be used as a venue. Picture: Culture Weston

Weston matches postponed over coronavirus

Weston's The Optima Stadium

Weston have found a way to win games ahead of Yate Town says manager Bartlett

Westons home match with Yate Town will be the first at The Optima Stadium since February 11. (Picture: Will.T.Photography).

Worle dance group to compete in European and world championships

BellaTrix Dance Company at the regional streetdance competition in Swindon. Picture: Bella Febry

Hornets set to relish their match with Thornbury says coach Richardson

Hornets coach Jon Richardson after their win over Devenport Services.
Drive 24