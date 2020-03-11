Inaugural arts and health weekend for Weston to launch next month

The Italian Gardens will be used as a venue. Picture: Culture Weston Archant

The spotlight will shine on Weston this April in a three-day event showcasing arts and health in the community.

The Weston Arts and Health Weekender, co-produced by Culture Weston and the Arts and Culture Programme of University Hospitals Bristol NHS Foundation Trust, will run from April 3-5.

The inaugural festival also marks two significant events - the joining of two hospital trusts to form University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust (UHBW) and the launch of Culture Weston, an initiative which promotes cultural and heritage-based activity as a vital part of the town's life.

Fiona Matthews, Culture Weston director, said: 'We are delighted to launch Culture Weston with such an important and relevant event which recognises Weston's unique heritage and showcases the people, places and activity that form the heartbeat of the town.

'Through Culture Weston, we look forward to working closely with people to develop ongoing activity and opportunities, building a thriving future for Weston that has arts and culture at its core.'

The weekender will feature a family-friendly programme of participatory events and professional performances alongside talks, creative workshops and hospital-based arts activities.

A host of free and ticketed events for dance, music, poetry, heritage, food and sport will take place in indoor and outdoor places across the town, including Weston General Hospital, Weston College Conference Centre, the Grand Pier, Sovereign Shopping Centre, Italian Gardens, Weston Museum, Grove Park, Blakehay Theatre, libraries and the beach.

Anna Farthing, arts programme director at UHBW, said: 'The festival offers a great opportunity to look back at Weston's history as a resort and celebrate the new partnerships being made across the arts and healthcare that can help people to look after themselves and each other.

'We want to celebrate the excellent practice that already exists, particularly in care of the elderly, and establish Weston as a beacon for arts and health in the future.'

For early booking and programme details about the weekender, visit cultureweston.org.uk