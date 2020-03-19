Question Time comes to Weston this evening

Fiona Bruce will present Question Time from Weston this evening. Picture: BBC/Richard Lewisohn

Fiona Bruce will present Question Time from Weston-super-Mare this evening (Thursday).

This is the line-up for the panellists who will be joining her on the topical BBC One debate programme, which has coronavirus dominating the agenda.

- Health Secretary, Matt Hancock.

The one-time candidate for the Conservative leadership is in charge of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

- Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham.

Health Secretary in 2009 during the outbreak of swine flu and used his experience to call for a daily televised press conference on coronavirus to be introduced, an innovation which Prime Minister Boris Johnson has since belatedly gone ahead with.

- Scientist, Tom Solomon.

When speaking about coronavirus, the professor of neurology at the University of Liverpool said: “Although there will be fatalities, more than 99 per cent of people recover completely.”

- General Secretary of the Trades Union Congress, Frances O’Grady.

Believes the Government’s coronavirus plans ‘will leave millions of workers behind’ and that ‘the priority now must be to repair the damage of 10 years of Tory devastation’.

- Chef, Angela Hartnett.

On as a representative of the many pubs, restaurants and bars which could be damaged after Mr Johnson urged the public to avoid them while not issuing closure orders, which would give them rights to insurance.

Question Time is on BBC One at 8pm.