PICTURES: Hundreds of people enjoy Weston's biggest ever Christmas lights switch on

PUBLISHED: 17:17 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:03 25 November 2019

Mayor Mark Canniford and guests switching on the Weston Christmas lights at the Italian Gardens in High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Father Christmas was busy in Weston town centre on Saturday night.

Father Christmas, Mayor Mark Canniford and guests switching on the Weston Christmas lights at the Italian Gardens in High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTONFather Christmas, Mayor Mark Canniford and guests switching on the Weston Christmas lights at the Italian Gardens in High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

He switched on the town's biggest ever Christmas lights display at the Italian Gardens.

Weston Brass performed on the night and guests were warmed up with mulled wine and mince pies.

Father Christmas at the Weston Christmas lights switch on at the Italian Gardens in High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTONFather Christmas at the Weston Christmas lights switch on at the Italian Gardens in High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The council invested in the decorations after a survey showed people would like better festive lights in the town centre.

This year there were more lights than ever before, with displays up in Orchard Street and new lights for The Blakehay Theatre and Weston Museum.

Weston Christmas lights in High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTONWeston Christmas lights in High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Father Christmas will set up his grotto in the Sovereign Shopping Centre, in High Street, in the vacant unit near Parsons Bakery.

He will give out gifts from 10am-4pm on December 10-13 and 24, and from 10am-5pm from December 17-20.

Family enjoying the Weston Christmas lights switch on at the Italian Gardens in High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTONFamily enjoying the Weston Christmas lights switch on at the Italian Gardens in High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Father Christmas told the Mercury children who write him letters and leave them in the shopping centre could win a prize.

Weston Christmas lights in High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTONWeston Christmas lights in High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Steve Apelt creating some bubble magic at the Weston Christmas lights switch on at the Italian Gardens in High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTONSteve Apelt creating some bubble magic at the Weston Christmas lights switch on at the Italian Gardens in High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

People enjoying the Weston Christmas lights switch on at the Italian Gardens in High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTONPeople enjoying the Weston Christmas lights switch on at the Italian Gardens in High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Mince pies and mulled wine at the Weston Christmas lights switch on at the Italian Gardens in High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTONMince pies and mulled wine at the Weston Christmas lights switch on at the Italian Gardens in High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Father Christmas and his family at the Weston Christmas lights switch on at the Italian Gardens in High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTONFather Christmas and his family at the Weston Christmas lights switch on at the Italian Gardens in High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

People enjoying the Weston Christmas lights switch on at the Italian Gardens in High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTONPeople enjoying the Weston Christmas lights switch on at the Italian Gardens in High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston Brass playing at the Weston Christmas lights switch on at the Italian Gardens in High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTONWeston Brass playing at the Weston Christmas lights switch on at the Italian Gardens in High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston Christmas lights in High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTONWeston Christmas lights in High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

