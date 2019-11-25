Gallery

PICTURES: Hundreds of people enjoy Weston's biggest ever Christmas lights switch on

Mayor Mark Canniford and guests switching on the Weston Christmas lights at the Italian Gardens in High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Father Christmas was busy in Weston town centre on Saturday night.

He switched on the town's biggest ever Christmas lights display at the Italian Gardens.

Weston Brass performed on the night and guests were warmed up with mulled wine and mince pies.

The council invested in the decorations after a survey showed people would like better festive lights in the town centre.

This year there were more lights than ever before, with displays up in Orchard Street and new lights for The Blakehay Theatre and Weston Museum.

Father Christmas will set up his grotto in the Sovereign Shopping Centre, in High Street, in the vacant unit near Parsons Bakery.

He will give out gifts from 10am-4pm on December 10-13 and 24, and from 10am-5pm from December 17-20.

Father Christmas told the Mercury children who write him letters and leave them in the shopping centre could win a prize.

