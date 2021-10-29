Businesses trading slump due to construction works

The Fork 'N' Ale is one of several businesses struggling to survive due to building works along Walliscote Road. - Credit: Andy Bidmead

Some business owners in Weston's centre claim to have suffered a massive drop in trade due to construction works being carried out to enhance the town's bus network.

Much of Walliscote Road and surrounding areas have been turned into a building site since the summer, with the completion date on the works extended until late November.

Several business owners along the road have cited the plans as the reason for a drop in walk-in trade, with one stating that it was "fighting for survival".

North Somerset Council has supplied 'Business Open As Usual' signs to owners who have asked. - Credit: Andy Bidmead

Any Bidmead, landlord of the Fork 'n' Ale Taproom, on Walliscote, told the Mercury he has had to reduce his opening hours during what is traditionally a busy period for the business.

Mr Bidmead said: "The entrance way is almost hidden because of the building, it is a complete mess and the timing is a nightmare as we consider ourselves a winter pub.

"We have reduced our hours because we rarely get new customers walking in off the street. I am aware Covid will play a part in the issue but there has been a massive drop in our weekly sales.

"We have been given some form of signage from North Somerset Council, but due to the narrow entrance way, it is easier to miss. The council kept us alive with grants during lockdown but now I have been left fighting for survival."

Sampson's Barbers' narrow entranceway has failed to attract customers. - Credit: Kevin Sampson

Across the road, Sampson's Barbers has relied heavily on loyal customers from its 25-year history as walk-in bookings have been reduced to nearly zero.

Owner, Kevin Sampson said: "There is nowhere for customers to park, and the street is practically closed off meaning no customers are able to come in from the street.

"Walk-in bookings used to account for 40 per cent of our trade but now we are scraping by on loyal customers. It leaves you wondering if the works are worth the hassle and if people will even use the bus services once they have completed them."

North Somerset Council's executive for Economy and Recovery has sympathised with the owners, stating that he went through similar circumstances with his business when works were being completed on the other side of town.

Cllr Mark Canniford said: "I cannot stress enough how much I understand what businesses are going through.

"However, the works will improve the town immensely and should improve footfall in the area once complete.

"We would love to be able to hand out more grants but, unfortunately, we do not have access to Government funds which could help and the council plans its budget 12 weeks ahead of time."

Construction work is estimated to be completed in late November or early December of this year.