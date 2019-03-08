Advanced search

'Progress' on new £3.2million Weston town centre health hub

PUBLISHED: 16:00 07 October 2019

Weston's Sovereign Shopping Centre could be used for a new town centre health hub. Picture: Mark Atherton

Weston's Sovereign Shopping Centre could be used for a new town centre health hub. Picture: Mark Atherton

Progress is being made on finalising a site for a new town centre health hub in Weston.

Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning Group successfully bid for £3.2million of funding for a primary care facility and aims to move in by the end of next year.

Patients from both Clarence Park and Graham Road surgeries will eventually use the hub.

The sites include options in three council-owned buildings - the Sovereign Shopping Centre, former magistrates court and demolished police station - while three other non-public sector owned sites are also under consideration.

Despite plans to announce the full list on Monday, the authority did not do so and did not respond to the Mercury's request to see the list before going to press.

Clare McInerney, the council's head of locality development, said: "We are making progress and working with Pier Health Group to make sure we get the best value for money."

