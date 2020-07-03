Second murder charge following death of ‘kind-hearted uncle’

A second man has been charged in connection with the ongoing murder investigation. Archant

A second man has been charged in connection with an ongoing murder investigation following an incident in Weston-super-Mare last weekend.

Curtis Ford, aged 27, has been charged yesterday (Thursday) with murder after Mikhail Hanid died in hospital on June 30.

The 47-year-old sustained stab wounds in an incident in the early hours of June 27.

Ford, of Baildon Road, was remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at Bristol Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Samuel Ford, aged 30, has already been charged with murder as part of the same investigation and was also due to appear in court.

A 31-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody.

However, a 56-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder earlier this week has been released from custody, with no further action planned.

Two other men, aged 28 and 30, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender were released under investigation.

Police enquiries are continuing.