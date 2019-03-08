Weston town centre police team named best in region

Policing team of the year winners the Weston town centre police team.

Police in Weston have been named as the region's best.

The town centre team won the policing team of the year award at the Avon and Somerset Police and Crime Commissioner Be Proud Awards on June 12.

Town Centre Sergeant Lee Kerslake and his officers have tackled issues such as drug dealing and antisocial behaviour over the past 12 months.

Police and Crime Commissioner Sue Mountstevens with policing team of the year winners the Weston town centre police team.

He said: "I am so proud of the team, they have worked really hard all year, it is absolutely fantastic they have been recognised for everything they have done for Weston, it's brilliant.

"This will absolutely spur them on to continue their work over the next year.

"There is so much more we want to do and they are all absolutely focused.

"We try our hardest to speak to the community about all we are doing, it's really nice and heartening to know they appreciate it.

"Hopefully we can keep repaying them with further hard work as well."