Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Weston town centre police team named best in region

PUBLISHED: 16:55 18 June 2019

Policing team of the year winners the Weston town centre police team. Picture: Dan Regan

Policing team of the year winners the Weston town centre police team. Picture: Dan Regan

Archant

Police in Weston have been named as the region's best.

The town centre team won the policing team of the year award at the Avon and Somerset Police and Crime Commissioner Be Proud Awards on June 12.

Town Centre Sergeant Lee Kerslake and his officers have tackled issues such as drug dealing and antisocial behaviour over the past 12 months.

Police and Crime Commissioner Sue Mountstevens with policing team of the year winners the Weston town centre police team. Picture: Dan ReganPolice and Crime Commissioner Sue Mountstevens with policing team of the year winners the Weston town centre police team. Picture: Dan Regan

He said: "I am so proud of the team, they have worked really hard all year, it is absolutely fantastic they have been recognised for everything they have done for Weston, it's brilliant.

"This will absolutely spur them on to continue their work over the next year.

"There is so much more we want to do and they are all absolutely focused.

Police and Crime Commissioner Sue Mountstevens with policing team of the year winners the Weston town centre police team. Picture: Dan ReganPolice and Crime Commissioner Sue Mountstevens with policing team of the year winners the Weston town centre police team. Picture: Dan Regan

"We try our hardest to speak to the community about all we are doing, it's really nice and heartening to know they appreciate it.

"Hopefully we can keep repaying them with further hard work as well."

Policing team of the year winners the Weston town centre police team. Picture: Dan ReganPolicing team of the year winners the Weston town centre police team. Picture: Dan Regan

Topic Tags:

Most Read

REVEALED: Full schedule for Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend 2019

Weston Air Festival 2018 Red Arrows

Driver arrested and children taken to hospital after car chase leads to pub crash

The Volkswagen crashed into a wall outside The Plough in Congresbury. Picture: Nathan Aylett

SPORTING MEMORIES: 25 amazing photos of sport in Weston from years gone by

Wildcats ; Wildcats Netball Team with their Captain Sarah Becket receiving a trophy from Karen Drake Weston and District Netball League Chairman. 4-10-00 Q10-60-00-14 MA

Pub suffers ‘severe damage’ in fire

The Rosewood. Picture: Les Barber

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Most Read

REVEALED: Full schedule for Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend 2019

Weston Air Festival 2018 Red Arrows

Driver arrested and children taken to hospital after car chase leads to pub crash

The Volkswagen crashed into a wall outside The Plough in Congresbury. Picture: Nathan Aylett

SPORTING MEMORIES: 25 amazing photos of sport in Weston from years gone by

Wildcats ; Wildcats Netball Team with their Captain Sarah Becket receiving a trophy from Karen Drake Weston and District Netball League Chairman. 4-10-00 Q10-60-00-14 MA

Pub suffers ‘severe damage’ in fire

The Rosewood. Picture: Les Barber

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston town centre police team named best in region

Policing team of the year winners the Weston town centre police team. Picture: Dan Regan

Hospital withdraws food from company linked to listeria deaths

Weston General Hospital and A & E Department.

REVIEW: The Rocky Horror Show is ‘simply superb’ at Bristol Hippodrome

Joanne Clifton and James Darch in The Rocky Horror Show. Picture: David Freeman

Wedmore 40/30 charity cycle - in pictures

Wedmore 40 30 charity cycle ride. Cyclists starting out on 40 30 or 12 mile routes from Wedmore Playing Fields. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Bus and rail links face uncertain future as First looks to sell off businesses

FirstGroup has confirmed it is considering a sale of its UK businesses.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists