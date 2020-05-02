Person rescued after town centre property fire in Weston

Fire engine Archant

A person was rescued by firefighters after a property fire in Weston-Super-Mare on Saturday (May 2).

Crews from @AFRSWeston and @AFRSYatton are attending a property fire in Weston area. There are 5 pumps in attendance pic.twitter.com/h8xMJvSySs — Avon Fire & Rescue Service Control (@AFRSControl) May 2, 2020

Four fire appliances were sent to an address in the town centre on Saturday lunchtime.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two high-pressure hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

An Avon Fire and Rescue spokesman said one person was rescued.

As of !2.45pm, firefighters were still on the scene damping down hot spots and making the area safe.

An investigation into the cause of the fire will take place in ‘due course’.