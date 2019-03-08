Weston High Street pub closed

The London Inn pub and the steak and grill restaurant. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A Weston-super-Mare town centre pub has been closed after its tenants 'disappeared' around three months ago.

The London Inn, in High Street, was one of the largest public houses in the town, with a separate bar, upstairs area and restaurant under the same roof.

Its main entrance has been padlocked shut by estate agent Stephen & Co, which has also changed its locks and mail is piling up.

A Stephen & Co spokesman told the Mercury: "The tenant disappeared around three months ago and is no longer on the premises."

In May last year the public house was blocked from extending its opening hours until 4am by North Somerset Council.

It is another drinking establishment to close in the town centre after The Old Stable, in Wadham Street, stopped pulling pints in September 2017 and has been up for sale ever since.

The Lost Circus cocktail bar, in Walliscote Road, is also on the market.