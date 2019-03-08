Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Weston High Street pub closed

PUBLISHED: 07:55 28 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:17 28 June 2019

The London Inn pub and the steak and grill restaurant. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The London Inn pub and the steak and grill restaurant. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

A Weston-super-Mare town centre pub has been closed after its tenants 'disappeared' around three months ago.

The London Inn pub and the steak and grill restaurant. Picture: MARK ATHERTONThe London Inn pub and the steak and grill restaurant. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The London Inn, in High Street, was one of the largest public houses in the town, with a separate bar, upstairs area and restaurant under the same roof.

Its main entrance has been padlocked shut by estate agent Stephen & Co, which has also changed its locks and mail is piling up.

The London Inn pub and the steak and grill restaurant. Picture: MARK ATHERTONThe London Inn pub and the steak and grill restaurant. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A Stephen & Co spokesman told the Mercury: "The tenant disappeared around three months ago and is no longer on the premises."

In May last year the public house was blocked from extending its opening hours until 4am by North Somerset Council.

The London Inn pub and the steak and grill restaurant. Picture: MARK ATHERTONThe London Inn pub and the steak and grill restaurant. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

It is another drinking establishment to close in the town centre after The Old Stable, in Wadham Street, stopped pulling pints in September 2017 and has been up for sale ever since.

The Lost Circus cocktail bar, in Walliscote Road, is also on the market.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Lobbing toilet off Weston town centre balcony and carrying potato peeler lands teen in jail

Debris and glass has been strewn across the street.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Driver let off ignoring red light and injuring girl, 12

Ivanuska Milacik Sterbakova and her daughter Martina, who was hit by a car in September last year. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

PICTURES: Priory Community School leavers enjoy prom evening

Priory Community School prom. Picture: Jeremy Long

Woman shares her incredible weight loss journey

Suzy Summerhayes before and after

Most Read

Lobbing toilet off Weston town centre balcony and carrying potato peeler lands teen in jail

Debris and glass has been strewn across the street.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Driver let off ignoring red light and injuring girl, 12

Ivanuska Milacik Sterbakova and her daughter Martina, who was hit by a car in September last year. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

PICTURES: Priory Community School leavers enjoy prom evening

Priory Community School prom. Picture: Jeremy Long

Woman shares her incredible weight loss journey

Suzy Summerhayes before and after

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Cheddar Tennis Club to hold open day on July 7

Cheddar Tennis Club are having an Open Day on Sunday 7th July

The Whirligig: A new outdoor arts festival comes to Weston

Dip for Whirligig outdoor festival Weston

Charity event: It’s not flying ... it’s falling with style

Skydive 1

Weston Pride: Plenty to be proud of at this year’s festival

Weston Pride's parade last year.

Science fun for the whole family at Weston’s Playhouse

Expect some bangs and explosions from Ministry of Science.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists