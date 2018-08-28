Poll

Former estate agents set to be turned into Weston town centre’s second micropub

The former Garner-Lamb building has been empty for around 18 months. Picture: Henry Woodsford Archant

A former estate agents will be converted into a micropub in Weston-super-Mare town centre.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

North Somerset Council granted permission on January 11 for the old Garner-Lamb building in Boulevard, which has been empty for around 18 months, to become a 69 sq.m micropub.

A micropub is a small freehouse which mainly serves cask ales, promotes conversation and shuns all forms of electronic entertainment.

The watering hole will open until 11pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings and 10pm on Sunday, and aims not to be a noisy nuisance to businesses or neighbours.

It will be the second micropub to pull pints in the town, after The Black Cat in High Street opened its doors in November.

The former Garner-Lamb building has been empty for around 18 months. Picture: Henry Woodsford The former Garner-Lamb building has been empty for around 18 months. Picture: Henry Woodsford

MORE: Take a look inside The Black Cat.

Applicant Andrew Camper aims to promote local and traditional beers, ciders, wines and bar snacks.

He said: “A micro-pub is very different to a normal pub and is designed to get back to basics, with a simple bar serving beers and ciders racked on view and delivered directly from the barrel into the customer’s glass.

“The concept is to attract customers by offering local and traditional products which are not found in the standard pub chains sitting in the mass market.

“There will be no electronic gadgets, television, vending machines, gambling machines or wifi, with an emphasis on conversation or a quiet place to read.”

MORE: Plans submitted for town’s first micropub.

A lobby and two toilets will be built on the ground floor, while a bicycle rack will be provided on the forecourt.

The micropub has no steps or slopes and will be accessible to all drinkers, while rear access for deliveries and staff parking will be available from Worthy Lane.

Andrew aims to work with other Somerset businesses to promote and sell their products.

He added: “As a resident for many years, my children have grown up here and we are settled in Weston and intend to remain here.

“We decided we wanted to open and run a local business which we would like to go to.

“Weston is well served with large style pubs and restaurants but there are very few pubs which cater for a quiet drink, serving local product where you can take a friend or visitor to show what there is to offer from Weston, Somerset and the surrounding area.”