Readers react to perceived rise in drug dealing in parts of Weston town centre

PUBLISHED: 13:39 23 December 2018

Weston Museum. Picture: Keith Spicer

Keith Spicer

Westonians have called on the police to tackle drug dealing in the town.

A rise in drug dealing in parts of Weston town centre has caused safety fears for staff members and businesses.

Staff at Weston Museum, in Burlington Street, have reported several incidents of drug dealing and antisocial behaviour outside its doors to police.

There have also been reports of drug dealing in the Graham Road, Ellenborough Park and Orchard Street areas of central ward.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Lee Kerslake said: “We understand the effect this has on staff and visitors at the museum and local businesses.

“Officers are in contact with the community, including museum staff, and are working to identify anyone responsible for causing issues in the area.

“We are carrying out targeted patrols and would ask anyone who sees suspicious or antisocial behaviour to report it to us immediately.”

Many people took to social media to share their views.

Ian Crocker wrote: “Unfortunately we just don’t have enough police to beat them, so many priorities with such poor resources.”

Lj Howzze said: “Seaside towns are easy targets due to the increase of city gangs moving to resorts to expand their gang related crimes and business.”

Chris Tovey commented: “Long-term CCTV which is movable would help, so police can follow the changing dealing locations.”

Some readers had different views. Pete Cotterill said: “Maybe we could have a logical approach to drug control, like in Portugal, where they decriminalised all drugs in 2001.”

Tony Eadie wrote: “Legalising drugs takes them away from criminals and puts it in the hands of businesses and the law, controlling the strength and quality while recovering the wasted taxes already spent on a drugs war which is clearly lost.

“This removes the criminal’s biggest source of income, and allows the addicts a chance not to become criminalised by their habit and, if governed properly, could give them more access to help at the same time as reducing the police’s workload.”

